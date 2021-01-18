Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Up 19.3% in December

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $76,466.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.