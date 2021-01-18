Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 1,654,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 784.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 1,267,223 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 275.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 1,232,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,330. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.