Clarius Group LLC Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $2.19 on Monday, reaching $188.58. The company had a trading volume of 46,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,610. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

