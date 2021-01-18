Clarius Group LLC Invests $269,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 522,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after acquiring an additional 374,960 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 41.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 240,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $93.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

