Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,550. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

