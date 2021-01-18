Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,926 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

STT stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 90,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

