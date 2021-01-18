Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in IHS Markit by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.51. 176,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,360. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Bank of America increased their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

