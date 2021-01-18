Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $14.91 on Monday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,000,180.00.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

