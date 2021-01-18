CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Head-To-Head Survey

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and CNA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $59.95 million 1.84 -$5.89 million N/A N/A CNA Financial $10.77 billion 1.02 $1.00 billion $3.59 11.25

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kingsway Financial Services and CNA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A CNA Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00

CNA Financial has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.37%. Given CNA Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNA Financial is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and CNA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -13.63% -16.73% -0.88% CNA Financial 5.41% 5.75% 1.09%

Risk & Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNA Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNA Financial beats Kingsway Financial Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

