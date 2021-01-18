CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Short Interest Update

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CNOOC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $103.01 on Monday. CNOOC has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $175.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in CNOOC by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the third quarter worth $2,696,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

