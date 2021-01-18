CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

CWBR has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. WBB Securities began coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

