Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 249,950 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLNC opened at $7.82 on Monday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

