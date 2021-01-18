Commercial Metals (CMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 4th

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th.

Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of CMC opened at $21.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

