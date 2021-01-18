Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI) Short Interest Update

Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Community First Bancshares worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community First Bancshares stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Community First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Community First Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts, loans on new and used automobiles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

