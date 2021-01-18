Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a dividend payout ratio of -28.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

CMTL stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $37.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

