Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 82,684 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 29,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CXO. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Concho Resources Inc. has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $91.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.