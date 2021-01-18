Contrasting Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

This table compares Braveheart Resources and McEwen Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A McEwen Mining $117.02 million 3.34 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -5.63

Braveheart Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McEwen Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -304.98% -40.73% McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Braveheart Resources and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

McEwen Mining has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 196.19%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Braveheart Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.