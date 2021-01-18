Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Short Interest Update

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

COWN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.98. 54,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. Analysts predict that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 126.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 676,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cowen by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 294,997 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 710.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

