Critical Contrast: Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Isonics and Ingevity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isonics N/A N/A N/A Ingevity 15.05% 35.71% 8.67%

89.2% of Ingevity shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Isonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ingevity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Isonics has a beta of -65.2, indicating that its share price is 6,620% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingevity has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Isonics and Ingevity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingevity 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ingevity has a consensus target price of $71.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Ingevity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ingevity is more favorable than Isonics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isonics and Ingevity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ingevity $1.29 billion 2.34 $183.70 million $4.93 14.89

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than Isonics.

Summary

Ingevity beats Isonics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isonics Company Profile

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process and caprolactone monomers. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising pavement preservation, pavement adhesion promotion, and warm mix paving; oil well service additives, oil production, and downstream application chemicals; printing inks, adhesives, agrochemicals, lubricants, and industrial intermediates; and coatings, resins, elastomers, and bio-plastics. Ingevity Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

