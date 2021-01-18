Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $159.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

