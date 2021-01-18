Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 52.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NTR opened at $53.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.