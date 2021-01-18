Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after purchasing an additional 256,141 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $113.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

