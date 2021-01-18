Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE opened at $122.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.47. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

