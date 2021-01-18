Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 860 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ORIX by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in ORIX by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ORIX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IX opened at $86.46 on Monday. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

IX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

