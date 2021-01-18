CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $275.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.96.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.51. 135,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.30 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock worth $202,534,978. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after buying an additional 149,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.