Curecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,008.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $4,008.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00414925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 71.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,871,085 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.