Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Position Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1,215.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $116.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

