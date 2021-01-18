CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 11,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 12,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 368,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.65. 1,732,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

