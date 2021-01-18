CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.65.

CONE stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -278.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13,707.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after buying an additional 3,418,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 19.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in CyrusOne by 8.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 28.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,010,000 after purchasing an additional 413,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

