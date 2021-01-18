Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Now Covered by CICC Research

Investment analysts at CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of DADA traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,350. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of -11.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $7,116,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,058,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

