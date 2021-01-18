Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dana in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Dana stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 122.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

