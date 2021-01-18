Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €59.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.77 ($72.67).

Shares of EPA:BN traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Monday, hitting €53.62 ($63.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €53.18 and a 200-day moving average of €55.23. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.