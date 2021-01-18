Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €59.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.77 ($72.67).

Shares of EPA:BN traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Monday, hitting €53.62 ($63.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €53.18 and a 200-day moving average of €55.23. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

