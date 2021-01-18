Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TACO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 172,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,430. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $371.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. Equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $336,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 9,200 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,922.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 164,452 shares of company stock worth $1,224,965. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 153.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

