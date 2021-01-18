Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $8.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
TAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.64.
Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,380. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $358.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.58.
In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at $558,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.