Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Price Target to $8.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,380. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $358.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.58.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.16 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at $558,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

