Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS DVDCF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

