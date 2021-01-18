Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FQVTF. Societe Generale began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVTF traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 880. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $34.99.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.