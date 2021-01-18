Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.67 ($7.85).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €10.52 ($12.38) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €15.47 ($18.19).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

