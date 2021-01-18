Digitalcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $38.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $39,480.57 and approximately $38.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,713.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.08 or 0.03421942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00412103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.69 or 0.01357171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.70 or 0.00570381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00427025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00289105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00021089 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,849,721 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars.

