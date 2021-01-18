Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) (LON:DC) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 135 ($1.76). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

DC stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 119.40 ($1.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,803,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.37. Dixons Carphone plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.60 ($2.02).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

