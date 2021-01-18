Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after buying an additional 185,358 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $3,413,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.68.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $375.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.29. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.08 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

