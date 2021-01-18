Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. 53,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $72.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Domo by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domo by 1,341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,274 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Domo by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

