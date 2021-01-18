Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) vs. Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Financial Contrast

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 1.93% 3.20% 2.28% Eargo N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avanos Medical and Eargo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 2 2 0 2.20 Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus price target of $38.40, indicating a potential downside of 18.42%. Eargo has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.38%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avanos Medical and Eargo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $697.60 million 3.23 -$45.90 million $1.07 43.99 Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eargo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avanos Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Eargo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies. The company sells its products under the MIC-KEY, CORPAK, NEOMED, BALLARD, MICROCUFF, ENDOCLEAR, ON-Q, AMBIT, GAME READY, and COOLIEF brand names. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, and through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

