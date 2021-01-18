Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,614 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 74.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

