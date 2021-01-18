Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enbridge by 33.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,599 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,873,000 after buying an additional 785,573 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

