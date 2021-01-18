Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) VP Sells $68,873.10 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 543.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

UUUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

