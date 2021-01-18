Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.24. Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 35,364 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$54.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International Inc. (EWS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.