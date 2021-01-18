EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,789 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,310 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

EOG opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

