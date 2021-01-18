Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme posts narrower than expected loss but sales miss estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company’s lead drug Tazverik’s launch has been strong largely driven by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the drug to treat follicular lymphoma (FL) in June 2020. The uptake of Tazverik in both the Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES) and FL patient populations has been strong. In order to support its long-term objectives, the company expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors enabling it to draw down an additional $150 million from the loan facility. However, the company also facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic on FL patients’ access to their physicians and on access to its customers. It is highly dependent on its collaboration for growth. Competition is stiff in the targeted market.”

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPZM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $11.73. 13,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter worth $162,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.