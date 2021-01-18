Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Verona Pharma plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.40. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,889 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,048,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,556 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,027,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 172.5% during the third quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,457,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after buying an additional 1,555,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.