Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Shares of EUTLF stock remained flat at $$11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.80. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.